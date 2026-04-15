FEMA assistance is now available for those impacted by the December 2025 flooding.

FEMA Approves Aid for December Flooding

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The agency announced on Saturday that funding has been approved for affected people in Chelan County for the storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from December 5 and 19.

Which Areas Are Eligible for Assistance

In January, Gov. Bob Ferguson requested $21 million to help impacted people; however, FEMA's announcement did not specify the total funding the state will receive.

Other counties eligible for assistance include Grays Harbor, King, Lewis, Pacific, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom, as well as 17 tribal entities.

Tax Deadline Extended for Affected Residents

With the approval, the Internal Revenue Service said that affected individuals now have until May 1 to file returns and pay any taxes originally due during this period.

FEMA said individuals and families who sustained losses in the designated area should file claims with insurance providers first, then apply for assistance.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

Applications can be submitted at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA App.

What Funding Covers

Federal funding is available to the state, tribal, and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair and replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms.