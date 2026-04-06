Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith is seeking another term in office, setting up what is expected to be a contested race for the seat representing the Upper Wenatchee River Valley.

Incumbent Seeks Second Term

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Smith, a Republican from Cashmere, was first elected in 2022 after a narrow victory over Anne Hessburg by just over 300 votes. He also owns Wok-About Grill locations in Wenatchee and Leavenworth.

His bid for reelection comes as he looks to continue work started during his first term, emphasizing the importance of consistency in county leadership to achieve both short- and long-term goals.

"It was my intention to run for 2-3 terms from the onset. Serving Chelan County has been an incredible responsibility and opportunity over the past term," Smith said. "I’m proud of the progress we have made here at the county, and I’m running for re-election to continue building on that foundation with a stronger perspective and a deeper understanding for our community's long-term needs."

Challenger Enters the Race

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Smith will face a challenge from Peshastin resident Nathanial Helligso, who has filed with the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission as an independent candidate. Helligso works as an operations specialist for 501 Consultants, a firm that provides project-based support to nonprofit organizations.

Helligso said he decided to run in part due to concerns about communication and coordination among local organizations. He also hopes to offer a different perspective and better reflect the evolving needs of the community.

What Comes Next in the Process

As of now, neither candidate has reported campaign contributions to the Public Disclosure Commission. The official candidate filing period opens the week of May 4 through the Chelan County Auditor’s Office.