The Chelan County Board of County Commissioners are hosting a hybrid community meeting at the end of the month.

Hybrid Meeting Planned for Chelan County Residents

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County commissioners typically host individual community meetings in each of the three districts twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall. This spring, the commissioners will have one hybrid meeting, with Zoom and in-person options to attend.

Commissioners Hope to Increase Public Participation

The hope is it gives more people the opportunity to join and speak with them.

"We're really hoping that, because this is our first online meeting, and the first time we're having all three commissioners together, that we have a lot of people because it is hard to get people face-to-face," said County Spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons. "We're really excited."

FitzSimmons said that department heads, including Public Works and County Roads, will not be giving presentations, but will be in attendance to answer any questions specifically related to their departments.

Each commissioner will give a 10-minute presentation.

Updates Expected From County Commissioners

FitzSimmons said that, while the commissioners have not confirmed what their presentations will consist of, the following topics are likely to be discussed based on the County's dealings over the past six months.

District 1 commissioner Kevin Overbay will be at the meeting and will likely provide an update on the Chelan-Douglas Port Authority and the County's progress on an agreement regarding the Tax Increment Financing Area.

District 2 Commissioner and County Chair Shon Smith may provide an update on the December storms and the County's recovery.

Meanwhile, District 3 Commissioner Brad Hawkins will update the public on the status of Stehekin's recovery relating to Company Creek Road and the Totem Pole Road construction project.

How Residents Can Attend the Meeting

After each commissioner gives an update, they will open up the floor to the Zoom participants and in-person attendees for questions.

Zoom participants can find the link on the county website.

The meeting is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.