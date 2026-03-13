Several school districts across North Central Washington are adjusting schedules Friday due to snowy conditions and slick morning roads.

READ MORE: Snoqualmie Pass Closed As Late Winter Storm Grips NCW

Snow and Ice Impact Morning Travel

The closures and delays come as a late-season weather system brought snow and freezing temperatures to parts of the region overnight, creating hazardous travel conditions for buses and commuters.

School Closures and Delays

School officials announced the following schedule changes for Friday:

Cle Elum-Roslyn School District — Closed

Manson School District — Closed

Cashmere School District — 2-hour late start

Cascade School District — 2-hour late start

District leaders say the delays and closure were made out of an abundance of caution as crews monitor road conditions and snowfall in higher elevations.

In the Cle Elum-Roslyn and Manson areas, heavier snowfall and mountain travel concerns prompted the decision to cancel classes entirely for the day.

Meanwhile, both Cashmere and Cascade school districts opted for two-hour delays to allow additional daylight and time for road crews to address icy conditions before buses begin their routes.

Parents and students should check directly with their school district for any additional updates, including possible changes to transportation schedules, breakfast programs, or after-school activities.

Drivers Urged to Use Caution

Forecasters say conditions may improve later in the day as temperatures rise, but some slick spots could persist during the morning commute.

Officials are urging drivers to slow down, allow extra travel time, and watch for school buses and students walking near roadways.

Additional school schedule changes may be announced if weather conditions change.