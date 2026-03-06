House Democrats have pushed through a bill that would allow a state agency to remove an elected sheriff or determine a candidate's eligibility to seek the office.

Senate Bill 5974 passed the House early Friday on a party-line vote after approximately eight hours of debate.

State House Republicans decried the passage on X

Opponents argue the bill takes authority from voters and gives it to the governor-appointed Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC)

Supporters say they want to improve public trust and modernize certification standards for sheriffs, police chiefs, and town marshals.

The current and former Chelan County sheriffs have spoken out against the bill.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison fears that local elected officials like judges, prosecutors, county commissioners, or auditors could be a target of similar oversight proposals in the future.

Former Chelan County Sheriff and current 12th District Republican Brian Burnett said the bill disregards the constitutional role sheriffs play in Washington's system of government.

"Sheriffs answer directly to the people who elected them. If a sheriff violates the public trust, the voters already have a remedy through the recall process. When an unelected state commission can effectively remove that sheriff from office, we are shifting authority away from voters and toward bureaucracy." -- Rep. Brian Burnett (R-Wenatchee)

The legislation would allow the CJTC to decertify an elected sheriff and strip them of their office. 38 of the 39 sheriffs in Washington State are elected locally. The King County Sheriff is an appointee and reports to the King County Council and is not subject to a popular vote by county residents

An amendment to SB5974 grandfathers any current sitting sheriff from meeting eligibility requirements of five years of continuous on-the-job experience, but future sheriffs would be subject.

