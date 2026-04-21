A bill in Congress that extends deadlines for adding new hydroelectric projects is awaiting President Trump's signature

Washington Congressman Dan Newhouse (R, WA-4) introduced H.R. 2072, known as the Build More Hydro bill, as a companion bill to S. 1020, authored by Senator Steve Daines (R-MT)

Rep. Dan Newhouse U.S. House Rep. Dan Newhouse U.S. House loading...

The legislation extends important "commence construction" deadlines for hydropower projects nationwide.

"Our Nation desperately needs more energy, and I am delighted to see the House advance legislation to the President's desk that will build more hydroelectric dams," Newhouse said in a news release. "Once signed into law, this legislation will allow for the construction of nearly 40 projects totaling over 2.5 gigawatts of baseload power, improving grid reliability and lowering energy prices. I want to thank Senator Daines for his tireless work in moving this legislation unanimously through the Senate and for his continued efforts to build more hydropower,” --Rep. Newhouse.

The Senate passed S. 1020 last year, and the House gave final approval on a vote of 394-14, sending the legislation to the president's desk.

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U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R_MT) U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R_MT) loading...

Sen. Daines issued a statement upon the passage of the legislation.

“I’m proud to see the Build More Hydro bill pass the House and move one step closer to becoming law. Hydropower is a critical source of reliable, baseload energy that strengthens our grid, supports good-paying jobs, and powers homes and businesses across Montana and the nation", Sen. Daines said in a statement. "This bipartisan bill helps ensure critical projects can move forward, protects billions in investment, and strengthens America’s energy security. I’ll continue to support an all-of-the-above energy portfolio and fight for ways to increase our domestic energy production. Thank you Rep. Newhouse for shepherding this important bill through the House.” -- Senator Steve Daines (R-MT).

Why The Bill Is Important

Newhouse's staff said since the introduction of Daine's bill, approximately 100 MW (megawatts) of hydropower has been put on hold, with an additional 36 MW in a state of limbo for 2026 because of congressional inaction. Hydropower supplies electricity to over 30 million homes, accounts for 96% of utility energy storage needs, and is also vital to flood control, water storage, irrigation, and grid reliability.

The Build More Hydro bill was supported by the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association, Northwest RiverPartners, Inland Ports and Navigation Group,

Port of Lewiston, Tri-City Development Council, Northwest Public Power Association, Washington Association of Wheat Growers, The National Association of Wheat Growers, The National Hydropower Association, Rye Development, and The American Public Power Association.

See the full text of the bill, here.

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