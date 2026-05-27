Police conducted raids at three massage parlors in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Wednesday morning.

Investigation Targets Three Massage Businesses

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Chelan County Sheriff's Office Chief of Special Operations Ryan Moody said it happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Detectives discovered evidence indicating acts of prostitution were occurring at Foya Massage in the 800 block of N. Miller St. in Wenatchee, Lomi Lomi Massage in the 200 block of S. Mission St. in Wenatchee, and Zen Massage in the 800 block of Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee.

Search Warrants Executed Wednesday Morning

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Officers served search warrants at all three locations, and the cases are also being referred to code enforcement for additional enforcement action.

Multiple Agencies Assist in Operation

Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Departments assisted in the investigation. The SAGE Advocacy Center assisted Homeland Security Investigations to assist potential victims of human trafficking, and was not related to any immigration enforcement.