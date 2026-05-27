RiverCom is offering a free employment test this weekend as the first step for those interested in becoming a dispatcher.

RiverCom Seeks New Emergency Dispatchers

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The dispatcher, or Telecommunicator role, is a highly trained professional who answers 911 calls, coordinates emergency responses, and serves as the link between the public and first responders.

Staffing Shortages Prompt Recruitment Push

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RiverCom Director Doug Jones said this hiring push is aimed at addressing ongoing staffing shortages.

“As a RiverCom Telecommunicator professional, not only are you a vital part of our first responder community saving lives every day, but you also earn a good salary and receive a great benefit and retirement package,” Jones said.

How to Take the Employment Test

To support recruitment, RiverCom is offering a free employment test this Saturday, May 30, in East Wenatchee.

Those interested in learning more about the Telecommunicator role and taking advantage of the opportunity to test are encouraged to visit RiverCom911.org for details.