RiverCom is asking voters to help expand coverage and modernize its emergency communication systems.

On the Feb. 10, 2026 special-election ballot, the agency is proposing a one-tenth of one-percent sales-tax increase to pay for new towers and upgraded equipment.

RiverCom says growing communication gaps across Chelan and Douglas counties are making emergency responses more difficult.

The center handles over 67,000 incidents a year. But dead zones in areas like Blewett Pass, Stevens Pass, Lake Wenatchee, and central Douglas County can leave responders unable to reach dispatch or each other.

Outdated radio components also make it harder for dispatchers to consistently hear crews on scene.