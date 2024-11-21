With Christmas looming, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to stay vigilant in the face of roving "porch pirates."

Just how big a problem is holiday package theft? In 2022, Minnesota congressman and long-shot presidential hopeful Dean Phillips introduced the Porch Pirates Act. This bill sought to extend federal penalties for the "obstruction of correspondence and theft of stolen mail matter...sent or delivered by private or commercial interstate carriers."

We can't speak to the hubbub in the Gopher State. But porch piracy, or the threat thereof, is a serious enough issue in Chelan County that law enforcement published a step-by-step precautionary guide.

Stay alert: "Keep an eye on your delivery notifications to get packages inside quickly," writes the Sheriff's Office.

Plan ahead: "Schedule deliveries when you'll be home or use package lockers offered by some delivery services."

Require a signature: "If permitted, opt for delivery options that require a signature upon receipt or have packages sent to your workplace."

Hide deliveries: "Create a delivery area that is hidden from view, like a side entrance or behind a planter. Let shippers know this information."

Install cameras: "Consider adding security cameras to monitor your front porch." Click here for a rundown of the best home security cams as determined by the experts.

And lastly, recognize the importance of neighborly fraternity: "Team up with neighbors to watch for each other's packages and share information." Cooperation is strength! There's safety in numbers!

If worst comes to worst, you know what to do. Call RiverCom (509-663-9911) to report any thefts. Also be sure to contact the vendor.