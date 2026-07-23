Authorities are investigating after human remains were recovered from the Columbia River near Rock Island Dam.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 7:40 p.m. July 20 after receiving a report of human remains in the river.

Detectives and personnel from the Chelan County Coroner's Office responded by boat and recovered the remains.

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The coroner's office is working to identify the deceased.

Investigators said the remains are not those of missing Bridgeport 18-year-old Erik Luna.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.