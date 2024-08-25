A motorist in Chelan County was hospitalized following a harrowing accident on Sunday.

The accident in question reportedly took place on Chumstick Highway between Lake Wenatchee and Leavenworth. Details are scarce at the moment, but per RiverCom, the driver was ejected about 40 feet from their vehicle. They were not accompanied by any passengers.

This is a developing story. We are awaiting comment from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. (Because it's a county road, Chumstick does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Washington State Patrol.)