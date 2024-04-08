Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Warns About Phone Scams

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a phone scam

The office says it's received calls from victims reporting calls they've gotten from people claiming to be Douglas County deputies.

The caller attempts to collect money for payment of fines for “failure to respond to a Jury Duty Summons” or “failure to appear for a court date”.

The sheriff's office says those calls are scams and is advising people not to disclose personal information or pay money to anyone they don't know.

Deputies are also asking the public to continue reporting all scam-related incidents to law enforcement.

The scam was revealed in a Monday news release from Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris.

Scams can be reported to Rivercom dispatch at (509) 663-9911.