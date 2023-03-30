Port Authority Working With Rivercom Towards Move To CTC

The emergency dispatch center that serves Chelan and Douglas counties is looking for a new home, after outgrowing its current location in downtown Wenatchee.

Rivercom Dispatch has expressed interest in moving into the Confluence Technology Center (CTC) at 285 Technology Center Way, which is owned and operated by the Chelan Douglas Port Authority.

Port Public Works and Capital Projects Manager Stacie de Mestre says Rivercom is doing a feasibility analysis to make sure the building meets its requirements.

"They're considered a critical infrastructure agency," said de Mestre. "There are certain requirements that have to be met. One of them is confirming that the seismic and wind loads on this building meet their standards."

The Port has drafted a lease proposal, which will likely be considered by the Rivercom Board during its next board meeting on April 19.

The draft calls for Rivercom to occupy the second floor of the building, with an option for half the basement space to house a repair center for their equipment.

One of the issues still to be worked out is backup power. Port CEO Jim Kuntz told the Port Board Tuesday that Chelan PUD would provide technical support for generators to be supplied in case of a power outage.

The draft lease says the tenant is responsible for owning and providing any necessary backup power supplies, although it also says CTC will allow access to all existing electrical raceways to help facilitate installation and maintenance. The Port will facilitate discussions with Chelan PUD on existing equipment that will be left behind and declared as surplus.

The draft calls for a 20-year lease with an option of renewal for 10-years.

Rivercom would pay $25.00 per sq. ft. per year for its second-floor space and $12.00 per sq. ft. per year for the basement space. The rate could be raised as high as three percent annually to match the Consumer Price Index.

Rivercom would have access to as many as 17 designated parking stalls. It would pay for secure parking, which would have to be approved by the Port.

de Mestre told the Port Board Tuesday that the two sides are making progress toward an agreement.

"They're board is still considering the lease versus buy option," DeMestre said. "Things have been positive. We've given them several tours."

About $4.6 million would be needed to support a CTC remodel for technological upgrades for RiverCom to move into CTC.

Rivercom had two other sites where it was looking to relocate. But Rivercom Executive Director Lowell Porter told KPQ that both of the sites would have taken much longer and cost more.

"The project was going to take us a good 36 months, and $15.8 million in resources that we were going to bond." Lowell said.

Rivercom could move into Confluence Technology Center in about a year if an agreement is finalized.