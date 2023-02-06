Two Suspects Sought After Leaving Odabashian Bridge Stop

Public help is being sought to find two suspects who police say drove away from a traffic stop on the Odabashian Bridge.

East Wenatchee Police stopped a car that left from a house known for drug activity, and asked for a Chelan County Sheriff's K-9 to sniff the car for narcotics.

East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says the car sped away from the stop after the K-9 indicated drugs may have been inside.

"The Chelan County unit actually was still behind the vehicle as well," said Johnson. "The officers terminated the pursuit, which is in accordance with state law. It didn't fit the state law for pursuing vehicles. And so, some charges have been requested for both the occupants of the vehicle, who were identified during the stop."

Twenty-two-year-old Echo Burnam and 33-year-old Robert Britt, both of East Wenatchee, are accused of Felony eluding a police vehicle, rendering criminal assistance and say .

Newsboss Image of Suspect accused of fleeing traffic stop from Chelan County Sheriff's Office loading...

The two were in a 2004 Cadillac CTS.

Johnson said they drove away from a residence where police have made several drug arrests over the past several weeks.

“The vehicle had expired registration and the registered owner of the vehicle actually had a suspended license as well.

Johnson said he believe two suspects are still in the area.

The black Cadillac the suspects were in has a Washington State plate - WA/BTS5052.

Anybody who has seen the car is being asked to call Rivercom immediately at 509-663-9911, and reference East Wenatchee Police Department case 23E00639 and Chelan County Sheriff’s Office case 23C01183.

The traffic stop occurred at about 5:20am last Saturday.