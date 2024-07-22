Road Improvements Coming To 3rd St NE By Eastmont High School

The City of East Wenatchee is making improvements to 3rd Street NE in front of Eastmont High School.

The school district has been concerned about the lack of a safe crossing at the driveway to the High School.

Get our free mobile app

Evaluation of the 3rd Street corridor between North Georgia Avenue and North Hanford Avenue revealed several key issues, including insufficient pedestrian crossings and lack of dedicated bike lanes.

East Wenatchee Public Works Manager Garren Melton says they're going to make space for bicycles and change the parking arrangement.

"We're looking at turning them into diagonal stalls," said Melton. "They're a little easier to get into. Bike lanes are going to be put in. There's currently none. It makes me feel a little bit safer when you're biking, you're not worried about people backing up and not being able to see you."

newsboss Image fron city of East Wenatchee loading...

Image from City of East Wenatchee Image from City of East Wenatchee loading...

The project includes repaving the parking lane in the southern portion of the road, which has been washed out by standing water. Melton said a city crew has built a small stormwater facility to keep water from building up in the area in the future, which will protect the new pavement from deterioration.

The project also includes new crosswalks at the intersection of North Hanford Avenue and Third Street Northeast at the entrance to the High School.

East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says the project is a win for the city and Eastmont Schools.

"I get excited about these projects," said Crawford. "Anytime we have partnerships that include several entities, and again get matching enthusiasm from the entities, it's pretty exciting. So, the school district is thrilled about this."

The project is being financed by a $428,250 grant from the state Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) under the Complete Streets program.

The lowest bid for the project received was from Central Washington Asphalt with a bid price of $432,000, approximately 7% above the city engineers estimate.

According to city staff, efficiencies in the design and construction administration will allow it to still be completed under the total cost funded under the Grant.

The East Wenatchee City Council unanimously approved the contract.