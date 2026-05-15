You have a chance to share your opinion on the future of Eastmont School District's facility planning.

Eastmont Committee Recommends Rebuilding Three Schools

READ MORE: Eastmont School District to Discuss Bond or Levy for School Improvements

The District is launching a community survey seeking input on the Community Facility Study Committee’s findings regarding enrollment projections, program needs, and the current state of facilities in the District. The committee said rebuilding Cascade, Kenroy, and Lee elementary schools is the most financially responsible long-term path for the district.

School Board Seeks Community Feedback Before Decisions

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Board President Whitney Smith, who participated in the discussions, said community feedback is essential.

"I witnessed firsthand the rigor and debate required to reach a 100% consensus on this recommendation. On behalf of the Board, I want to extend a sincere thank you to these volunteers for their commitment to our students’ future," Smith said.

Key Priorities Include Safety and Overcrowding

The proposal outlines several priorities. First, replacing the elementary schools that the District said are currently over capacity and rely on portable classrooms over 30 years old. The committee also prioritized modernizing buildings to improve security and the daily learning environment for students and staff. District-wide maintenance is also a committee priority, as well as taking a practical, long-term approach to facility care and leveraging estimated state funding to reduce the local tax burden.

District Exploring Bond and Levy Funding Options

Earlier this month, the District said there are multiple options on the table for these projects, including a bond, levy, and matching state funds.

The Board said it will not make a final decision without hearing from the community. Feedback will help the Board understand community priorities, address questions, and ensure long-term planning aligns with the values of the community.

Survey Open Through June 1

The Board is inviting the public to review the committee presentation and complete the survey.

The survey will remain open through June 1.