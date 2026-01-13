Eastmont School District Seeks To Fill Board Post Following Embattled Resignation

The Eastmont School District is seeking a new member for its Board of Directors.

The opening was created following the departure of Jason Heinz, who resigned from the Board on Monday (Jan. 12) amidst multiple felony charges that have recently been filed against him in Douglas County, including for rape, extortion, stalking, witness intimidation, and assault.

The vacancy is for Board Director Position #3, which represents the central portion of the Eastmont School District's geographical area.

Eastmont superintendent Spencer Taylor says the person chosen to supplant Heinz will be filling out the first portion of the remainder of his term.

"This position will be for about a year-and-a-half and run until the next regularly-scheduled board election. This person will go through a process where they'll first need to apply, then the Board will review those applications and select a top five. There'll then be public interviews and then they will appoint this person to serve until the term expires in November of 2027. The remainder of the four-year term, which would be two years, the person would need to run in the general election, so they'd have to put together a campaign to run for another four-year term."

Taylor says there's nothing in particular that's required to apply for the post, but an interest in creating the best possible outcomes for children within the District's schools is a must.

"The board will look for a passion for serving the community and kids, as well as an advocate for public education. We want someone who wants to invest their time and energy on things like strategic planning, board policies and procedures, and the direction of the school district. The right candidate also has to be collaborative in their process to work with the other four board members, as well as representing their constituents. We want people that are in tune with what this community wants and needs for our children and can represent them well."

A news release from the District on Tuesday also encouraged those who are "passionate about serving students, staff, parents, and the community" to apply.

Those who are interested in the opening are being asked to first refer to a map of the District's boundaries to make certain they reside within the one represented by Board Position #3. Then, email a brief biography (including name, mailing address, and return email); a statement of interest; and an indication of interest in an orientation meeting with Superintendent Taylor to schoolboard@eastmont206.org.

Questions regarding the vacancy can be directed to Superintendent Taylor via either email at taylors@eastmont206.org, or by calling (509) 884-7169.

All applications must be submitted by Jan. 26.