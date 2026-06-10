The Eastmont School Board has approved the resolution to place a bond measure on this November's ballot

Voters will be asked to approve a $125 million construction bond to rebuild three elementary schools and fund other district-wide improvements.

On Monday, the Eastmont School Board approved a measure, culminating nearly a year-long process of community review, facility analysis, and financial planning.

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The proposed measure would fund the rebuilding and modernization work at Kenroy, Lee, and Cascade Elementary Schools, plus maintenance, renewal,

and repair projects across the district, according to a news release from Superintendent Spencer Taylor.

Lee Elementary Image: Eastmont School District Lee Elementary Image: Eastmont School District loading...

Taylor says the $125 million bond proposal reflects a consensus

recommendation of a community planning committee that studied enrollment trends,

school capacity, building conditions, and long-term facility priorities.

"The recommendation before the board was shaped by extensive community

involvement and careful review of district facilities and needs," said Superintendent

Spencer Taylor. "The committee's work focused on identifying Eastmont's highest

priorities and developing a practical, long-term plan for our schools."

Cascade Elementary Image: Eastmont School District Cascade Elementary Image: Eastmont School District loading...

If voters approve the bond with at least 60% support, Eastmont School District is eligible to qualify for approximately $25 million in state construction funding assistance, which Taylor said helps reduce the bond amount.

Eastmont's school construction bond funds rebuilding and modernizing Kenroy, Lee and Cascade Elementary which date back to the school designs of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, and do not meet modern security needs

Kenroy Elementary Image: Eastmont School District Kenroy Elementary Image: Eastmont School District loading...

Taylor says a series of community presentations, online resources, and informational material will be made available leading up to the November 3rd general election.

More information at https://www.eastmont206.org/bond-information/index