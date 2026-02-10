Tuesday, February 10th, is special election day in Washington, with a number of measures on the ballot in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties.

Voters are considering a one-tenth of one percent sales tax increase to improve emergency dispatch services for RiverCom in Chelan and Douglas counties.

There are education, program, and operations levies for schools in Pateros, Orondo, Palisades, Quincy, Coulee Hartline, Curlew, Republic, and Oroville. Voters in Orondo are also considering a safety and capital improvements levy. Ephrata School District is running a construction bond for new elementary and middle school buildings.

Voters in Twisp are deciding on a property tax levy to fund EMS and a sales tax increase for transportation improvements.

Ballots are due in official county drop boxes by 8pm Tuesday evening or in time to receive the Feb. 10th postmark date.

Levies will require a simple majority for passage, and the school construction bond in Ephrata must garner at least 60 percent approval to pass.

Preliminary election results will be posted here after 8pm