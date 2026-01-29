Chelan County Sheriff's Office released the identity of an alleged shooter.

What Happened on East Woodin Avenue

The incident happened just before midnight on Jan. 23 when deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the 100 block of East Woodin Avenue in Chelan. Police discovered a 22-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

How Deputies Located the Suspect

Deputies identified a vehicle associated with the shooting near Riverwalk Park. When they approached, 18-year-old Hector Valencia-Farias of Manson reportedly fled the vehicle on foot. Police arrested him on Woodin Avenue.

Charges Filed and Current Custody Status

Valencia-Farias faces charges of Assault, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is currently in the Chelan County Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call the tip line at 509-667-6845.