The Chelan County Sheriff's Office will no longer accept cash or checks for Concealed Pistol License payments or DUI cost recovery fees and will move exclusively to debit and credit card transactions.

What Payments Are Affected

The Sheriff's Office said the change applies to all new CPL applications, including on-time and late renewals, as well as replacement licenses. The new policy will be enacted Feb. 9.

Why the Sheriff’s Office Is Making the Change

Officials say the shift is part of an ongoing effort to modernize office operations and improve efficiency through the use of technology. Processing cash and checks requires additional staff time and resources for tracking, auditing, and in some cases, issuing refunds.

The office said the transition will allow staff to better focus on serving the public and ensure taxpayer funds are managed responsibly and effectively.

What Residents Should Know

While acknowledging the change may be an inconvenience for some residents, officials say the move aligns with current best practices and is intended to improve overall service.

The Sheriff's Office also said it plans to transition all payment types to electronic methods in the near future and will provide advance notice before additional changes take place.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead and be prepared to use a debit or credit card when making payments after the policy takes effect Feb. 9.