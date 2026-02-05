Chelan County Sheriff's Office arrested another suspect in the downtown Chelan shooting in January.

Second Arrest Announced in Chelan Shooting

Chief Ryan Moody said deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a shooting that left a 22-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

This arrest comes after police arrested 18-year-old Hector Valencia-Farias of Manson shortly after the incident.

The shooting occurred just before midnight on Jan. 23 in downtown Chelan in the 100 block of East Woodin Ave.

Witnesses reported seeing several people fleeing the area on foot.

Investigation Remains Ongoing

The Sheriff's Office said it has reason to believe there were others involved in the incident, so this is an active investigation. However, Moody adds there is no active threat to the public.