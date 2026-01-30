The Chelan County Sheriff's Office saved an individual from Icicle Creek earlier this month.

Crash Reported Near Icicle Road

Chief Seth Buhler said deputies responded around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 3 to a non-injury collision near milepost 5 on Icicle Road in Leavenworth. A vehicle involved in the collision left the scene, but deputies found it about a mile down the road and could not locate the driver.

Deputies Track Footprints to River

A witness said the individual walked off the side of the road. Police noticed impressions in the snow that looked like the driver fell off the roadway and tumbled down into the river below.

Rope Rescue Used to Reach Individual

Deputies tied a rope to the bumper of a patrol vehicle, with one controlling the rope and another using the rope to climb down the embankment, where they located the individual stuck between rocks and half-submerged in the water.

Why Deputies Say the Rescue Was Critical

The individual was hypothermic and received medical attention. Authorities believe the individual may have died from hypothermia if they had not devised their rescue plan.