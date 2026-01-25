Deputies are investigating a late-night shooting in Chelan on Thursday.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to reports of gunfire just before midnight in the 100 block of East Woodin Avenue.

When deputies arrived, witnesses reported seeing several people flee the area on foot.

Officers found a 22-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Lake Chelan Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators later located a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting near Riverwalk Park. An 18-year-old male passenger fled the vehicle but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges of first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation remains active.

Get our free mobile app