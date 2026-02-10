Chelan County deputies have arrested a 35-year-old Ardenvoir man in connection with dozens of reported pellet gun shootings targeting neighboring homes.

Deputies served a search warrant February 7th at a home in the 200 block of Arden Road as part of an investigation into recurring malicious mischief incidents dating back to 2024. Authorities say there have been about 38 incidents, causing an estimated $15,000 in damage.

Investigators arrested Matthew Taunton and seized eight high-powered, scoped pellet guns. Deputies say they also found what they described as a “sniper’s hide” set up on a back porch.

Taunton was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges including first- and third-degree malicious mischief, harassment and reckless endangerment.