Four Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputies allege they were demoted for their political speech, and are filing an $8 million tort claim against the county, Sheriff's Office, and Sheriff Mike Morrison.

What the Tort Claim Alleges

READ MORE: Washington Seeks Federal Disaster Assistance

Christopher Eakle, Austin Key, Lucas McComas, and Ian Sutton filed the claim for damages on Dec. 24, 2025. They claim the county, sheriff's office, and Sheriff Morrison violated their First Amendment rights and acted in retaliation for the exercise of their First Amendment speech. The claim also asserts an intentional infliction of emotional distress and "other claims to be determined upon discovery."

Background of the 2022 Sheriff’s Race

According to the tort, each claimant earned the role of a Sheriff's Sergeant in the summer and fall of 2022 on merit under then-sheriff Brian Burnett. In the fall of 2022, Burnett ran for re-election against Mike Morrison.

Morrison allegedly created a poster naming sheriff's office employees as his supporters, while Burnett reportedly published photos of employee supporters on a similar "endorsed by" sheet.

Allegations of Political Retaliation

"Defendants compelled the speech of their law enforcement officers as campaigners, and forced choices," the claim said. "Defendants implicitly pitted Sheriff's Office employees against each other, in detriment to law enforcement officers' roles in protecting the public."

On December 30, 2022, the claim said the sheriff's office assured the claimants they would remain in their roles as sergeants. When Morrison started his term on January 1, 2023, they were demoted to the rank of deputy.

"Defendants' demotions... were in retaliation for Claimants' refusal to speak for Sheriff Morrison in his campaign, and for Claimants' compelled speech for Brian Burnett in his campaign," the tort said. "These demotions were not for disciplinary purposes, or because of a lack of funds, or lack of work, or abolishment of the positions."

Sheriff’s Response and What Comes Next

Sheriff Morrison clarified in an email that, since this is a tort claim and not a lawsuit, state law requires a mandatory review period of up to 60 days before any litigation can proceed.

"I have full faith in the established processes used to assess and address these matters. I remain focused on fulfilling my duties as Sheriff continuing to serve and protect our communities, also ensuring fairness and respect for all, while upholding constitutional rights," Sheriff Morrison said.

He added that all four deputies remain employed at the sheriff's office, and that has not been impeded since he took office.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to include a comment from Sheriff Mike Morrison and to remove an unverified detail that was previously included.