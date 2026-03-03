Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore is retiring after working for the county for over 23 years.

Moore’s Tenure as Chelan County Auditor

"I've been at the county since 2002, and this is my second career, so retire from this one and then not worry about anything," Moore said. "I think it's time for more younger and nimbler minds."

Moore has been the county auditor since 2009. The auditor oversees and conducts all elections in the county and is also responsible for licensing, recording, and accounting in the county.

State Auditor Report and Accounting Delays

Moore said the county is implementing a new auditing system in the coming months after a state auditor report found the county was more than 150 days late in submitting its 2023 annual financial report to the state.

"We've had some issues on the accounting front of the office," Moore said. "We're working through it, and we're pretty much there as far as where we need to be."

Concerns Over Elected Official Compensation

Moore has also been outspoken about the rate of raises to some publicly elected officials over others. Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison received a 19% raise in July of 2025, while Moore had stated at the time he was only receiving a nine percent raise.

"Over time, I've seen some unique handling of various elected officials that didn't seem to be in line with how other elected officials were compensated," Moore said. "When I thought there were inequities in the process, I'd call them out."

Moore also threatened to step aside in 2025 if the county did not hire a chief deputy auditor. The County eventually hired Brandt Cappell to serve in the role.

Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith said the county is "patting him on the back" as Moore gets ready to step aside.

"He's done a great job as the auditor for the county," Smith said. "Times change, people change, and environments change. Sometimes you just say, 'yep, I've done the best that I can for as long as I could, and now it's time to ride off in the sunset.'"

How Moore’s Replacement Will Be Chosen

Because Moore ran as a Republican when he was elected, the Central Washington Republican Committee will recommend three candidates to assume the office when Moore officially steps aside April 30. The Board of County Commissioners will choose from the recommended options to fulfill the remainder of the term.

Candidate filing week is May 4-8. Chelan County voters will pick the next auditor in the November election.

Moore said he plans to do "a lot more golfing and fishing," in his retirement.