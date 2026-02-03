As Stehekin residents continue coping following December's flooding, local, state, and federal officials say work is underway to address damage caused by the Stehekin River diverting from its typical channel, though the timeline and responsibility for repairs remain unresolved.

Dike Damage Raises Spring Runoff Concerns

Chelan County Commissioner Brad Hawkins told NewsRadio 560 KPQ the flooding compromised a dike that keeps the river in place, leaving parts of the remote community vulnerable ahead of spring runoff.

Stehekin River Emergency Restoration

"The Board of County Commissioners recognizes the imminent threat to those property owners, and we want them to be protected," Hawkins said, noting the dike remains compromised and could worsen with snowmelt. He estimated 15 to 20 homes, or more, could be threatened if the river is not redirected.

Jurisdiction Complicates Repair Timeline

The National Park Service is responsible for maintaining and fixing the roads, which have complicated response efforts. While the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for river and levee work, it must receive permission from the National Park Service to take action within North Cascades National Park.

Hawkins said Chelan County is focusing its outreach to federal partners, including the governor's office, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, and 8th District Congresswoman Kim Schrier. Hawkins said he has also spoken directly with Schrier about Stehekin's situation.

Stehekin River Emergency Restoration

County Fronts Funding for Emergency Repairs

In an effort to move forward, the Chelan County Board of Commissioners authorized up to $1 million to front-load potential repairs, with the hope of being reimbursed through state or federal funding, though it is not clear what work the County is able to undertake due to jurisdicitional boundaries.

"When this rain and flood event occurred in early December, and I saw the damage, I thought of the immediate response that was necessary to protect life and safety," Hawkins said. "I also started to naturally think of the long-term impacts of a community like Stehekin."

Hawkins said repeated disasters, including flooding exacerbated by the burn scar left by the 2024 Pioneer Fire, have raised broader concerns about the community's future, particularly if access issues prevent a normal summer tourist season.

"I wonder if this sort of event could unfortunately, essentially threaten the existence of Stehekin as we know it," Hawkins said. "That's something the county commissioners are concerned about because they have a long and proud history up there, they contribute to our economy tremendously, they bring visitors from all throughout the world to the Pacific Crest Trail, so they are a vital part of Chelan County."

Federal Officials Response

Stehekin River Emergency Restoration

The National Park Service, in a statement, said assessments of the situation are ongoing, that recovery efforts will be phased and long-term, and that it is working with multiple agencies, partners, and the Stehekin community to evaluate potential actions, funding sources, and next steps.

Congresswoman Schrier's office confirmed she recently met with Chelan County commissioners and members of the public to hear concerns about flood recovery efforts in Stehekin. Her office said Schrier joined the discussion to gather information and ensure federal agencies are positioned to support the community.

Schrier's office also clarified that comments made during the meeting regarding the National Park Service's potential buyout of property owners were not recommendations, but were intended to gauge how residents are coping after repeated disasters.

Landslides from the Pioneer Fire Burn Scar. Credit: Chelan County Sheriff's Office

"Congresswoman Schrier understands the sensitivity residents feel when they believe they are being pushed out of their homes and remains committed to using her role as a member of Congress to ensure impacted communities get the resources they need during this time," the statement said. "During the call, local leaders mentioned they needed to move quickly and would likely require some support in their interactions with federal agencies to be able to move this work forward in a timely manner, including with the U.S. Forest Service, the Department of the Interior, and the National Park Service, to which Congresswoman Schrier pledged her support."

Multi-Agency Meeting Planned

A multi-agency meeting involving the National Park Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, elected officials, and Stehekin residents is scheduled for Feb. 10, as discussions continue over how and when repairs can move forward.