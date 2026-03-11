Former Chelan County Employee Files Harassment Lawsuit

A former Chelan County employee filed a lawsuit alleging she experienced sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation in the county's Community Development department.

Lawsuit Names County and Department Leaders

The complaint was filed Feb. 27 in Grant County Superior Court. It names Chelan County, Community Development Director Deanna Walter, and Assistant Director Kristen Ryles as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, former employee Cindy Wright worked in the department for just over four years after being hired as a records clerk in April 2021. She was later promoted to office manager.

Claims of Hostile Work Environment

The lawsuit alleges Wright was subjected to a hostile work environment, including repeated sexually inappropriate behavior and comments. Wright alleges a purple sex toy was placed on a cabinet inside her cubicle. The complaint includes a photograph of the object.

The complaint also claims she experienced unwanted physical contact, alleging Walter smacked Wright on the buttocks. The complaint says the county failed to properly address her concerns about the behavior.

Allegations of Disability Discrimination

Wright also alleges disability discrimination. She said she was prescribed the use of a medical service dog as an accommodation and began the process of training the animal. According to the complaint, that permission was later revoked without discussion of other potential accommodations.

In addition, Wright alleges she faced retaliation after raising concerns about workplace practices and reporting issues to county leadership.

Termination and Retaliation Claims

She was terminated over alleged poor performance and conduct issues on June 17, 2025, according to the lawsuit.

Wright is seeking damages, back pay, and other financial compensation, along with a court order requiring changes to workplace policies.

County Declines Comment on Litigation

NewsRadio 560 KPQ reached out to the County for comment, but a spokesperson said the County does not comment on active litigation.