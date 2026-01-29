Chelan County Emergency Management presented preliminary storm damage amounts to Chelan County commissioners and Congresswoman Kim Schrier earlier this week.

How Damage Totals Are Reported

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson declared an emergency to release more funding to counties impacted by the storms in December, which produced record flooding and power outages. When an emergency is declared, counties must submit the damage totals to Washington State Emergency Management, which, in turn, submits the damage totals to FEMA.

Chelan County Emergency Management submitted those damages from the December wind and rainstorm and forwarded an additional 94 submissions made to its online damage portal for private, individual damages.

Chelan PUD Impact and Power Outag

Chelan PUD submitted an estimated $3.52 million in damages. An estimated 11,000 PUD customers lost power. High winds knocked over numerous trees, which fell on Chelan PUD's main transmission lines from its dams to homes, as well as residential power lines.

City and County Damage Estimates

Wenatchee River County Park submitted nearly $408,000 in damages for damages relating to a county-owned facility in Monitor, while Chelan County Public Works submitted over $195,000 in damages.

The City of Leavenworth submitted $96,900 in damages. The city lost power for days and had to shut down its downtown Christmas lights festival, and experienced widespread residential flooding and treefalls.

The City of Cashmere submitted $41,000 in damages, where widespread residential flooding also happened.