If you have suffered losses from last week's wind storm or flooding in Chelan County, you might be eligible for compensation.

Chelan County encourages residents who experienced damage or loss of property due to flooding and storms to complete a Damage Assessment form. This form will be submitted to FEMA, which will begin the process for financial assistance.

The form is for both individuals and businesses. Government agencies and municipalities should work directly with Emergency Management. Fill out the form once for each location where damage occurred; do not combine multiple locations into one form.

As of Monday, Dec. 15, the federal government has not yet approved financial assistance for individuals, but the county hopes enough documentation will persuade FEMA to approve assistance for Chelan County residents.

Those who need assistance filling out the form can call Emergency Management at 509-667-6863 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.