Chelan County declares a state of emergency in response to recent wind and rain storms, causing widespread flooding across the region.

Storm Damage Across Chelan County

Commissioner Shon Smith approved the emergency declaration Wednesday. County policy allows for one of the three commissioners of Chelan County to declare a state of emergency after consulting with public safety officers or Chelan County Emergency Management.

The emergency declaration comes as numerous roads are blocked with debris, bridges and highways closed, and portions of cities flooded.

Communities Struggling With Flooding and Isolation

Chelan County Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld confirmed that the Stehekin water treatment plant has been destroyed, while multiple buildings have been heavily damaged - all roads in and out of Stehekin Landing are blocked.

Stehekin Landing Flooded - Courtesy Rene Courtney

The city of Leavenworth is experiencing flooding in a number of neighborhoods, while public works crews in Cashmere are working to hold back flooding on Riverfront Drive.

Picture of Riverfront Dr in Cashmere. Credit: Marcus Bellisimo

The Cashmere High School Football Team assisted in filling sandbags along the Wenatchee River, which reached major flood levels.

The trailer park at 7900 Stine Hill Road in Cashmere is calling for volunteers to assist with filling sandbags. That trailer park is situated along the fast-rising river.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at Christ Center Church at 5800 Kimber Rd. in Cashmere.

Power Outages Affecting Thousands of Residents

Chelan PUD is still dealing with over 9,700 customers without power at this time.

The declaration allows commissioners to use local resources without going through the typical government bidding process for goods and services. It is also a prerequisite for most state and federal recovery assistance funding.