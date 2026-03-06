Reason for Helicopter Activity Over Wenatchee and Upper Valley Thursday Night
If you noticed helicopter activity over the area Thursday night, it was part of a training exercise.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says its Air Support Unit was conducting focused training on VFR, or Visual Flight Rules operations.
The sheriff’s office says the ongoing training helps ensure crews are ready to respond whenever and wherever they are needed. 🚁
