The Eastmont School Board will add a new member at its next meeting

The board selected Kirsten Larsen, who was among two applicants interviewed for the open seat after Jason Heinz resigned last month after his arrest on criminal charges surfaced in December

Eastmont Superintendent Spencer Taylor is looking forward to Larsen's addition to the board

"She has such a heart for serving our community and a heart for kids. It means everything to have really good leaders and she is a wonderful addition to our board." --Spencer Taylor

Get our free mobile app

Larsen received 46% of the vote in November 2025 when she challenged Heinz for his seat.

The 40-year old Larsen has two children attending school in the Eastmont school district and is a senior planner for the city of Wenatchee. She graduated from Wenatchee High School.

Larsen will be installed at the regular board meeting on Feb. 23rd at Lee Elementary.