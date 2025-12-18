A member of the Eastmont School District Board of Directors was arrested Tuesday.

Charges Filed Against the Board Member

Court documents show 46-year-old Jason Heinz was arrested for fourth-degree assault - domestic violence, and stalking. Heinz allegedly attacked his teenage daughter and stalked his ex-fiancée.

Heinz also serves as the Eastmont School District's WIAA liaison.

School District Response

Eastmont School District Superintendent Spencer Taylor said the district does not condone or support behavior inconsistent with its values.

"We recognize that members of our community may have questions. However, to ensure the integrity of the legal process and to respect individual rights, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time. Additional information may be shared as appropriate and when it becomes available," Taylor said.

Allegations Detailed in Court Records

Records show Heinz allegedly grabbed his ex-fiancée's upper arms and legs hard enough to cause pain and bruising. She told police that she had seen Heinz drive by her apartment after she moved out.

Heinz's daughter reportedly told police that he hit her and called her names.

Heinz was released after a District Court appearance Wednesday.