Eastmont School District makes financial consessions to preserve at least seven teacher jobs across the district.

The Eastmont Education Association (EEA) made concessions of at $822,000 to preserve the jobs.

“The Eastmont Education Association’s willingness to make these difficult decisions demonstrates their deep dedication to our students and community,” said Kayla Brown, Executive Director of Human Resources. “Their actions directly support the quality of education in Eastmont and reflect the kind of partnership that makes long-term success possible.”

The concessions are an effort between the Eastmont School District and the EEA. The district says the preserved positions will help reduce class sizes, maintain student support programs, and ensure continued access to student services.

The district extended its appreciation to the EEA for putting students and staff first during a challenging budget season.