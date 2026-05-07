Eastmont School District is hosting a community meeting to discuss a bond or capital levy for school modernization and replacement projects.

Why Eastmont Schools Need Upgrades

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The District said there are two main focuses. First, maintaining Kenroy, Lee, and Cascade Elementary Schools at an operational level will require an estimated $5 million to $9 million in maintenance over the next decade. Officials say the work is necessary to keep the schools operational.

Meanwhile, 15 portable classrooms used by about 350 students are currently over 30 years old, which is well beyond their intended 20-25 year lifespan.

Three Funding Options Under Review

The meeting will focus on three options reviewed by the Community Facilities Study Committee.

The first is to maintain the status quo, which will continue to use "patchwork" repairs funded by redirecting money away from teaching and learning programs.

The second option is a traditional school construction bond to modernize all three schools simultaneously. A similar 2024 measure received 59.6% support, narrowly missing the 60% super majority required.

The third option is a capital levy, which would be a phased approach to address schools one at a time. This would require a lower voter threshold to pass, but it may take longer to construct, as costs could rise due to inflation.

Community Meeting Details

Superintendent Spencer Taylor said the District has an opportunity to recapture up to $25 million in state matching funds. Still, they need a clear, community-backed plan to secure that investment for local schools.

All residents, parents, and community partners are encouraged to attend the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Cascade Elementary School.