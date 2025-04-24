The Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association (WIAA) has voted down two proposals concerning transgender athletes, including a proposal from the Eastmont School District

Supt. Spencer Taylor says the Eastmont School Board had requested the WIAA consider the creation of sports competition divisions for boys, girls and a third classification open to all athletes.

"We want a fair opportunity for all students. We don't want to exclude anybody, we just want a fair competition". -- Spencer Taylor

The WIAA also rejected an amendment that restricted girls’ sports participation to biological females only.

In rejecting the proposals on an advisory vote this week, the WIAA says it will continue to follow state law and allow athletes to compete in the gender classification they identify with

Taylor says the WIAA action leaves the school district and the board in limbo because of the inconsistency between state and federal law.

The WIAA does not have authority over state or federal law and Taylor points out that some school districts around the state that have decided to defy the WIAA directives and appeal to the Department of Justice, could become the focal point for lawsuits or loss of state funding.

"Eastmont still wants those that have the ability; Congress, the legislature, the judicial branch to give us clarity, to give us alignment between all entities, so that we can do the job that we were hired to and that's to serve our kids and give them the best possible experience". -- Spencer Taylor

Taylor says the district will monitor the developments and he hopes for a quick resolution.