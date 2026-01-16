Federal Probe Targets 4 Washington Districts in Transgender Sports Fight

Four Washington school districts are under federal investigation for reportedly allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports, escalating an ongoing dispute between the Trump administration and the state.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday it is investigating the Tacoma, Vancouver, Cheney and Sultan school districts following complaints. Nationwide, 14 other school districts, colleges and state education agencies are facing similar new probes.

Federal Investigations Expand in Washington

According to the department, Cheney allegedly allowed a transgender girl to compete on the girls’ track team, Sultan allowed one on the girls’ volleyball team, Vancouver on the girls’ bowling team, and Tacoma allowed a transgender girl access to girls’ sports teams and what the department described as “female intimate spaces.”

Get our free mobile app

Vancouver said it is reviewing the allegations but declined further comment. Cheney also declined to comment but said it will cooperate with investigators. Tacoma and Sultan did not respond to requests for comment.

The investigations are the latest in a series of federal actions in Washington. Last year, the Trump administration opened at least two related inquiries, including one targeting the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Title IX and the Legal Stakes

Title IX, enacted in 1972, prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools receiving federal funding and has expanded opportunities for female student athletes.

“Violations of women’s rights, dignity, and fairness are unacceptable,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey in a statement, adding the administration will pursue the investigations to uphold equal access in education.

The issue is also moving through courts and the ballot box. Washington voters may decide this November on an initiative that would bar transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports. Democratic leaders in the state Legislature declined to take up the measure, leaving it to voters if signatures are certified. A conservative legal group has challenged that decision, arguing lawmakers are required to hold a hearing.

Supreme Court Signals Broader Impact

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court this week heard arguments on laws in Idaho and West Virginia that ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports teams. The court’s conservative majority appeared likely to uphold the bans.

Washington officials continue to defend the state’s policies. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction says state law prohibits discrimination based on gender identity and that school districts are complying with that law by allowing transgender students to participate consistent with their gender identity.

State Officials Defend Existing Policy

The Department of Education is also investigating the state superintendent’s office over its gender inclusion policy. In April, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association rejected proposals that would have barred transgender girls from girls’ sports or created a separate division for transgender athletes.

Check out the full story Here.