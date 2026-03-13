The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has named the Wenatchee High School boys basketball team the 4A Academic State Champion, recognizing the Panthers for achieving the highest team GPA among 4A boys basketball programs across Washington.

Wenatchee Boys Basketball Earns Academic Honor

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The honor highlights student-athletes who excel both on the court and in the classroom. To earn the designation, teams must demonstrate strong academic performance across their varsity roster throughout the sports season.

Panthers Finish Season With State’s Top GPA

According to the WIAA, Wenatchee’s varsity boys basketball team finished the winter season with a combined team GPA of 3.742, the highest average among all 4A boys basketball teams in the state.

School Leaders Praise Players’ Dedication

Athletic Director BJ Kuntz praised the players for their commitment and perseverance during their high school careers.

“We are so incredibly proud of this team of young men,” Kuntz said. “The seniors have faced a lot of unpredictability in the past four years and have persevered to build something truly special.”

The Panthers were formally recognized for their academic achievement during the 4A WIAA State Championship game held March 7 in Tacoma.

Wenatchee Varsity Basketball Roster

The team, coached by Kellen Drake, includes:

Chase Ballew, Connor Cass, Colt Flatness, Anthony Garcia, Owen Harle, Micah Knell, Thomas Mathison, Naveen Nayak, Liam Stuber, Travis Torres, and Ryder Wray.

The Academic State Champion award is one of the WIAA’s highest academic honors for athletic teams, celebrating programs that emphasize discipline, teamwork, and academic excellence alongside athletic competition.

Success On the Court and in the Classroom

For Wenatchee, the recognition highlights a program where success extends well beyond the basketball court and into the classroom.