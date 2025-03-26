Moses Lake School District Rescinds Transgender Protections

Moses Lake School District rescinds its transgender protections policy at its last school board meeting Thursday, March 20.

The School Board sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice's Pam Bondi and the Department of Education asking them to intervene in Washington State's policies protecting transgender athletes and transgender use of restrooms and locker room facilities.

Get our free mobile app

The letter also says state law allows students or adults identifying as transgender to use whatever bathroom facility or locker room they choose to.

"This action clearly violates the civil liberties of the girls under our care. We as a board are adamantly opposed to these laws and the continued discrimination against girls by the State of Washington," the letter says.

In the letter, the school board says it is following directives from President Trump and taking this action to ensure the district is in compliance with Federal law. They add they received a response letter from the Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.

The school board says that letter and current state law puts the district in conflict with the directives of the Federal government.

They ask for immediate intervention as they do not have the resources to litigate with the state.