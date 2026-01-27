15 Students Safe After Moses Lake School Bus Collision
A Moses Lake School District bus was involved in a collision Tuesday morning at the intersection of Wheeler Road and Road O Northeast.
District officials say 15 students were on board at the time. No injuries were reported.
The students were transferred to another bus and continued on to school.
For additional information, contact the Moses Lake School District.
Get our free mobile app
Top 25 Albums of 1966
Rock and pop LPs found new ways of expression during the year. A revolution was right around the corner.
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci