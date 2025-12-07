According to the Washington State Patrol, a deadly crash early Saturday on SR 97A near Knapps Tunnel claimed the life of a pickup driver.

The pickup lost control on black ice and struck a Cascade School District bus carrying Cascade High School wrestlers.

Miraculously, none of the students or coaches were seriously injured.

The bus driver was hurt, and all students were checked at Lake Chelan Health before going home.

Cascade High School wrestling Coach D’Andre Vasquez helped care for the students until first responders arrived.

The Washington State Patrol said that icy roads are being blamed for the tragic crash.