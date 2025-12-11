The WSDOT has closed area passes due to weather-related incidents.

As of 6:00am this morning;

US 97 over Blewett Pass is closed in both directions due to severe weather — southbound at milepost 177 near US 2, and northbound at milepost 150 at the junction with US 970.

US 2 is also shut down from Scenic to Coles Corner because of multiple slides and debris on the roadway, with no detour or estimated reopening.

And on I-90, eastbound lanes near North Bend between mileposts 27 and 32 are closed by mudslides, though a local detour is available.