The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has completed emergency repairs on US 2 Stevens Pass and reopened the route completely and ended the use of pilot cars as far east as Coles Corner, about 21 miles east of the summit.

WSDOT closures and detours on US2 from Coles Corner to Leavenworth WSDOT closures and detours on US2 from Coles Corner to Leavenworth loading...

However, WSDOT is advising that US 2 should not be used for cross-state travel. US2 through Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth is still closed for repairs on a washed-out section of the road.

Get our free mobile app

The detour is via Highway 207, through Plain and the Chumstick Highway. As a county road, there are lower speed limits and bridge restrictions. It’s also closed to freight traffic. As an alternative to US 2 for cross-state travel, drivers are urged to use I-90, US 97 Blewett Pass, and SR 28 through Quincy.