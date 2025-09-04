Cashmere Drivers Face Full-Day Bridge Closure Sept. 10
The Washington State Department of Transportation will close the Aplets Way bridge in Cashmere on Wednesday, Sept. 10, for a full day of inspection and repair work.
Get our free mobile app
The closure runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will inspect the bridge, repair the deck and guardrail, and update the signal system at the US 2/Aplets Way intersection. A full closure will allow work to take place across the entire bridge.
Drivers should use Goodwin Road or Cottage Ave to reach US 2 during the closure.
WSDOT reminds travelers that schedules may change and advises checking the real-time travel map for updates.
These are Some of the Scariest Bridges in the United States
Do you have gephyrophobia? It's a serious issue that can alter travel plans at any given time. These bridges are some of the scariest in the country to avoid if you have anxiety issues. There are a number of scary bridges in America, but it really comes down to what scares you most, height, water, or both.
Gallery Credit: Barb Birgy