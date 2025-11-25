As Thanksgiving travel gets underway, state officials are urging drivers to prepare for changing and potentially hazardous conditions over the mountain passes.

WSDOT says heavy holiday traffic is expected through mid-week and recommends allowing extra travel time, noting that Wednesday will likely be the most congested travel day.

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades, warning of snow, slick roads, and reduced visibility at higher elevations.

Blewett Pass (US-97): A mix of rain and snow is expected Wednesday, with highs in the 30s and light accumulations into the evening. Rain and snow showers continue through Thanksgiving Day and night, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Stevens Pass (US-2): Wednesday brings rain and snow with highs near 40. Moisture continues overnight with lows in the low 30s and up to a half-inch of precipitation. Thanksgiving Day remains wet and snowy with highs in the upper 30s, followed by 1 to 2 inches of new snow Thursday night as temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

Snoqualmie Pass (I-90): Rain continues Wednesday with highs near 39 and up to a half-inch of rainfall. Rain persists Wednesday night with lows around 33 and additional moisture expected. Thanksgiving Day brings steady rain and highs near 39, continuing into the evening with lows around 31 and a 90% chance of showers.

WSDOT reminds travelers to be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions and delays across all major mountain passes.