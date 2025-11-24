Thanksgiving 2025: Bigger Tables, Budget Hacks & Trendy Eats
This year’s Thanksgiving trends are a blend of affordability hacks, bigger gatherings, restaurant outsourcing, and a surprising number of ways to reinvent foods we all pretend to only eat once a year.
Gathering & Hosting Trends
- Larger gatherings are back: Hosts expect about nine guests, which means the dining table leaves are coming out of storage and someone’s getting stuck in the “bonus chair” or "kiddie table."
- Affordability is key: With grocery prices soaring, people are trimming side dishes, choosing off-brand everything, and embracing the potluck—because nothing says “gratitude” like making your cousin bring the expensive item.
- Shared cooking duties: Thanksgiving is no longer a one-person pressure test. Both men and women are pitching in, and some are even reading the recipe before starting. Progress!
Food & Dining Trends
- Restaurant reliance: Over half of Americans (53%) plan to order takeout for some or all of their meal. It turns out outsourcing stress tastes delicious.
- “Snackified” Thanksgiving: Handheld, portable foods—stuffing sliders, turkey tacos—are on the rise. Perfect for tailgating, road-tripping, and avoiding the formality of a plate.
- Dietary adaptations: Vegan and plant-based dishes are now standard, ensuring everyone has something to enjoy (or at least politely pretend to enjoy).
- Global and modern flavors: Traditional turkey is getting spiced up—literally—with Jamaican rubs, chiles, and other “my grandmother would not approve” seasonings.
- Non-alcoholic options: The “sober curious” trend is boosting mocktails, non-alcoholic beers, and wines—ideal for staying sharp during family debates.
Décor & Ambiance Trends
- Natural and simple: Décor is trending toward relaxed, organic elements—real leaves, earthy colors, and anything that looks like it came from a hiking trail but costs $18 at a boutique.
- Personal touches: Handwritten name tags and mismatched plates make everything feel cozy and intentional, not “I forgot to run the dishwasher.”
- Nostalgic elements: Candlelight and layered textiles are back, proving once again that dim lighting improves both ambiance and family dynamics.
- Beyond the table: Holiday décor now spills into every room. If it doesn’t look like a pumpkin quietly exploded across your home, you’re apparently not trying.