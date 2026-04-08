The North Central Washington Prospectors host the 26th annual Gold, Treasure, and More Show this weekend in Cashmere.

Over 60 vendors will offer rockhound and prospecting equipment and supplies, metal detectors, minerals, gems, jewelry, and gold panning.

Organizer Don Enright says the interest level in this weekend's show was high, based on inquiries at the KPQ Home Expo, held in March at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Local weather conditions have also increased the likelihood of finding gold in some nearby streams.

Get our free mobile app

Gold Prices Soar

Gold has topped $4,700 an ounce this week, and Enright says a local jeweler will be on hand at the Gold and Treasure show to provide appraisals and estimates and will buy or sell gold items.

Bob Pennington says he joined the club about two years ago, and at the current gold prices, he is able to easily find $50 to $100 worth of gold when he goes panning. He got into the hobby and learned to pan from fellow members.

Don't Trespass On Someone's Claim

The prospectors' group owns mining rights at several claims along Blewett Pass and Peshastin Creek, where members who pay an annual membership fee of $50 can legally pan for gold.

Pennington says the December flooding has recirculated. smaller, lighter pieces of gold from below the surface, making it easier to find. In some cases, Pennington says he finds gold caught in patches of moss growing on boulders.

Pennington and Enright stress the importance of prospecting legally and not trespassing. on a claim. Metal detecting may also be restricted in some public spaces where the activity is restricted to reduce damage. The North Central Washington Prospectors and other clubs from around the state will have more information and literature on their mining rights and claims elsewhere in the state, available at the show.

The North Central Washington Prospectors Show is open 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sunday at the Cashmere Fairgrounds. Admission is $5, with children 12 and under admitted free.

Gold Panning Is Fun: Where To Try Your Luck In Washington

Watch Out For Fool's Gold Scams

Gold, Silver & Copper Mined Near Lake Chelan